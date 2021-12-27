EPA Awards over $1.9 Million for Diesel Emissions Reduction Projects in Arizona

December 27, 2021

Contact Information 415-972-3512 Soledad Calvino ( calvino.maria@epa.gov

PHOENIX (December 27, 2021) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $14 million in grants awarded to projects that reduce diesel emissions from the nation’s existing fleet of older, dirtier engines and vehicles. Of this, over $1.9 million was awarded to projects in Arizona.

“The DERA grant program helps states like Arizona target funds towards projects that align with local priorities,” said Martha Guzman, Regional Administrator for EPA’s Pacific Southwest. “We are excited this funding will reduce diesel pollution and benefit communities throughout Maricopa County by replacing older diesel trucks and school buses, often with zero emission electric alternatives. Reducing diesel use is a central strategy to environmental justice.”

In selecting projects for award, priority was given to projects that:

are in areas designated as having poor air quality;

reduce emissions from ports and other goods movement facilities;

benefit local communities;

incorporate local communities in project planning; and

demonstrate an ability to continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended.

This year’s grants to Arizona will fund the following projects:

Columbia-Willamette Clean Cities Coalition (CWCCC) received $1,380,770 to replace one diesel yard truck and seven diesel insulated refrigerated trailers and truck transport refrigeration units (TRU) with all electric equipment, and install 108 electrified parking spaces to allow TRUs to be plugged in when parked. These projects will be implemented throughout Maricopa County via a partnership between CWCCC, McLane Company, KeHE Distribution, and Papa John’s. The funds will be combined with $1,960,128 in leveraged funds from CWCCC and participating partners.

Maricopa County Air Quality Department (MCAQD) received $525,392 to replace six old diesel school buses with model year 2021 alternative fuel buses, one old diesel school bus with a model year 2021 battery-electric bus, and nine old diesel trucks with model year 2021 diesel trucks. These projects will be implemented through a partnership between MCAQD, Yuma Union High School District, Madison School District, Sysco Foods, and White Water II, LLC. The funds will be combined with $350,261 in matching funds from MCAQD, and $1,745,550 in leveraged funds from public and private partners.

In addition to DERA funding, following the passage of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA will be making significant investments in the health, equity, and resilience of American communities. EPA will offer a total of $5 billion between fiscal years 2022 and 2026 to fund the replacement of dirtier school buses with low- or no-carbon school buses. Each year, $500 million will be available exclusively for electric school buses and $500 million will be available for electric buses and multiple types of cleaner alternative fuel school buses. In line with the President’s commitment to Justice40, EPA is actively working to ensure DERA funding, including Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, maximizes the benefits that are directed to underserved communities.

The DERA Program funds grants and rebates that protect human health and improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions from diesel engines. Since the start of the DERA program in 2008, EPA has awarded over $1 billion in grants and rebates to modernize the nation’s diesel fleet and speed the turnover to cleaner on- and off-road heavy-duty trucks and equipment.

For details on additional nation-wide recipients, funding amounts, and projects, please visit, https://www.epa.gov/dera.

More information on DERA state grants: https://www.epa.gov/dera/state-allocations.

For more information on the EPA West Coast Collaborative and DERA grant projects please visit, https://westcoastcollaborative.org.

