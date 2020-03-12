News Releases from Region 06

EPA Awards State of New Mexico Nearly $670,000 to Manage Water Pollution

Contact Information: Jennah Durant (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (March 11, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced a grant of $669,047 to the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED). The funding will support management programs for nonpoint-source water pollution, which is caused when rainfall or snowmelt carries pollutants into rivers, lakes, and other waterbodies.

“Protecting New Mexico’s valuable water resources from runoff pollution takes broad, coordinated effort,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “This grant to NMED will support New Mexico in its program to monitor and manage nonpoint source pollution in its watersheds and keep rivers and lakes clean for communities and the environment.”

NMED will use the funding to implement its nonpoint source management program, focusing on watersheds affected by nonpoint source pollution. Projects will include implementing best management practices, watershed planning and monitoring, technology demonstrations, and a variety of education and outreach programs.

Unlike pollution from industrial facilities and sewage treatment plants, nonpoint source pollution does not come from a specific place. As precipitation moves over or through the ground, it picks up debris and pollutants and deposits them into lakes, rivers, wetlands, coastal waters and ground water. Nonpoint source pollution can include excess fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides; oil, grease, and toxic chemicals from urban runoff; sediment; drainage from abandoned mines; and bacteria and nutrients from livestock, pet waste and faulty septic systems. States report that nonpoint source pollution is the leading remaining cause of water quality problems.

More about EPA’s work in New Mexico: https://www.epa.gov/nm

More about nonpoint source pollution: https://www.epa.gov/nps

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #