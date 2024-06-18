EPA Penalizes St. Louis Area Home Renovators for Lead-Based Paint Violations

June 18, 2024

LENEXA, KAN. (JUNE 18, 2024) – Eight home renovation companies in the St. Louis area have agreed to pay over $65,000 collectively in penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

According to EPA, the following companies failed to comply with regulations that reduce the hazards of lead-based paint exposure during renovations:

A New Look Remodeling LLC

Advanced Environmental Services Inc.

Duneman Demolition Inc.

Fitzsimmons & Associates Inc.

G.A. Chott and Associates Inc.

JT McDermott Remodeling Contractors LLC

Property Maintenance and Development LLC

Smart Maintenance LLC

EPA says that seven of the companies listed performed renovations on properties built prior to 1978 without obtaining renovator certification from EPA, as required by federal law. Other violations included failure to retain and produce required records and failure to follow lead-safe work practices during renovations.

“Certification is a key requirement to ensure that renovators know how to properly handle and dispose of lead-based paint and to notify residents of the presence of lead-based paint hazards,” said Jodi Bruno, acting director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “Reducing exposure to lead – especially among children and pregnant women and in communities already overburdened with pollution exposure – is a top priority for EPA.”

Lead-contaminated dust from disturbed lead-based paint in homes built prior to 1978 is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children. Infants and children are especially vulnerable to lead-based paint exposure because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do, and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. They may experience irreversible and lifelong health effects. Lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint is disturbed by renovation work, such as window installation; demolishing painted surfaces, such as walls or porches; and scraping and repainting of homes.

Companies and individuals that perform home renovations or hire subcontractors to perform renovations on pre-1978 housing are required to comply with regulations under EPA’s Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting (RRP) Program. The regulations include requirements to train employees in proper work practices; obtain certification from EPA prior to performing renovations; as well as compliance with lead safety practices, records retention, and notification to homeowners about the hazards of renovation-related lead exposure.

Please visit these EPA websites for additional lead paint information:

