EPA Selects Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe for $260,000 Brownfields Cleanup Grant

Funds are part of $65.6 million awarded nationwide

Contact Information: Jennah Durant (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (May 12, 2020) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing that the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe will receive Brownfields cleanup grant for $260,000. The grant is part of $65.6 million given nationwide to assess and clean up contaminated properties under the agency’s Brownfields Program. Under President Trump’s Administration, EPA has delivered approximately $287 million in Brownfield grants directly to communities and nonprofits for cleanup and redevelopment, job creation, and economic development through the award of 948 grants.

The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes will use the Brownfields cleanup grant to clean up Buildings 10 and 11 at the Concho School and Reserve Properties located at 106 and 108 East Whirlwind Road in the Concho community. Building 10 was used as a boy’s dormitory, office space, and a post office. Building 11 was used as a girl’s dormitory and office space. Both buildings have been vacant since 1981 and are contaminated with metals and inorganic contaminants.

“EPA Brownfields funding supports the goals of tribal communities for economic development and environmental improvement,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “We are proud to partner with the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe to clean up the Concho school site for the safety of tribal members.”

“My main concern for our tribal members and the public is to keep them safe and provide a healthy environment for all to enjoy,” said Governor Reggie Wassana. “The funding from this cleanup grant will better the community of Concho, and lay the groundwork to revitalize the school site.”

Nationwide, this year, the agency is announcing the selection of 155 grants for communities and tribes totaling over $65.6 million in EPA brownfields funding the agency’s Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup Grant Programs. These funds will aid under-served and economically disadvantaged communities, including neighborhoods located in Opportunity Zones, in assessing and cleaning up abandoned industrial and commercial properties. An Opportunity Zone is an economically distressed community where new investment, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment. Of the 151 total communities selected, 118 of these communities can potentially assess or clean up brownfield sites in census tracts designated in these zones. In addition, nearly 30% of the communities selected today will receive brownfields funding for the first time.

Grants awarded by EPA’s Brownfields Program provide communities across the country with an opportunity to transform contaminated sites into community assets that attract jobs and achieve broader economic development outcomes, while taking advantage of existing infrastructure. For example, brownfields grants are shown to:

Increase Local Tax Revenue: A study of 48 brownfields sites found that an estimated $29 million to $97 million in additional local tax revenue was generated in a single year after cleanup. This is two to seven times more than the $12.4 million EPA contributed to the cleanup of these sites.

Increase Residential Property Values: Another study found that property values of homes near revitalized brownfields sites increased between 5% and 15% following cleanup.

Background

A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. There are estimated to be more than 450,000 brownfields in the United States. EPA’s Brownfields Program began in 1995 and has provided nearly $1.6 billion in brownfield grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse. To date, brownfields investments have leveraged more than $31 billion in cleanup and redevelopment. Over the years, the relatively small investment of federal funding, from both public and private sources, leveraged more than 160,000 jobs.

The next National Brownfields Training Conference will be held on April 26-30, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Offered every two years, this conference is the largest gathering of stakeholders focused on cleaning up and reusing former commercial and industrial properties. EPA co-sponsors this event with the International City/County Management Association.

List of the FY 2020 applicants selected for funding: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/applicants-selected-fy-2020-brownfields-assessment-revolving-loan-fund-and-cleanup-0

For more on the brownfields grants: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/types-brownfields-grant-funding

For more on EPA’s Brownfields Program: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields

For more information about EPA’s role in Opportunity Zones: https://www.epa.gov/opportunity-zones

For information on the studies related to the Brownfields Program’s environmental and economic benefits: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/brownfields-program-environmental-and-economic-benefits

