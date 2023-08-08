Genentech to Pay Penalty for Claims of Hazardous Waste Violations at South San Francisco Facility

August 8, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Genentech, a biopharmaceutical manufacturer based in South San Francisco, for claims of hazardous waste violations at three locations at its South San Francisco facility. Genentech will pay $158,208 in civil penalties.

In August 2021, EPA inspectors found that Genentech stored waste without a permit and did not meet requirements related to monitoring hazardous waste air emissions, failed to mark equipment and record it correctly, failed to perform required inspections of emissions control equipment, and failed to maintain overfill protection controls for a hazardous waste tank. EPA inspectors also identified hazardous waste manifests that failed to include all necessary federal waste codes.

“When a company fails to comply with hazardous waste storage and monitoring requirements, that company puts workers and communities at risk of harmful exposures,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “EPA is committed to enforce the laws that keep people safe.”

Hazardous waste that is improperly managed seriously threatens human health and the environment. The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act passed in 1976, requires effective monitoring and control of air emissions from hazardous waste storage tanks, pipes, valves, and other equipment since these emissions can cause adverse health and environmental effects and contribute to climate change.

