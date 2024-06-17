United States Files Court Settlement for Reimbursement of Costs at Findett Corp. Superfund Site in St. Charles, Missouri

June 17, 2024

LENEXA, KAN. (JUNE 17, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the filing of a settlement agreement with three parties, requiring the payment of cleanup costs at the Findett Corp. Superfund Site in St. Charles, Missouri. The settlement was filed in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Missouri.

The settlement agreement is issued under the authority of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), commonly known as Superfund. The settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval. The public comment period ends July 17.

Under the terms of the settlement, the parties – Santolubes LLC, Santolubes Manufacturing LLC, and Santolubes Spartanburg Holdings LLC – will pay a total of $300,000 to resolve their liability to the United States. The settlement funds will be utilized at, or in connection with, the site or to otherwise fund EPA’s Superfund work.

The Superfund site includes areas where industrial operations of the Findett Corporation, which conducted chemical manufacturing and recycling operations between 1962 and 2009, resulted in the contamination of groundwater and soil from releases of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and volatile organic compounds. EPA has been overseeing investigation and cleanup at the site since the 1980s.

