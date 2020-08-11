News Releases from Region 07

Washington University in St. Louis Receives EPA Region 7 Pollution Prevention Award

Washington University recipients of EPA Region 7 2020 P2 Award(Lenexa, Kan., Aug. 11, 2020) - Washington University (WashU) in St. Louis was recently selected to receive an EPA Region 7 2020 Pollution Prevention (P2) Award. The award will be formally presented during ceremonies at the Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference later this year (Dec. 1-2).

Pollution prevention (P2) is any practice that reduces, eliminates or prevents pollution at its source. The EPA Region 7 P2 Awards recognize organizations across the Heartland who have successfully implemented pollution prevention projects.

WashU has positioned itself as a leader in pollution prevention, sustainability, and climate change mitigation for nearly two decades by continually developing and implementing a wide range of projects, programs and initiatives aimed at reducing the university’s energy consumption, water usage, hazardous chemical usage, and carbon footprint.

The university is being recognized for its installation of low-flow shower heads in residential housing, new energy and lighting retrofits, and improved training and internal policies to minimize chemical spills and leaks. Additionally, WashU has invested over $5 million in projects and equipment to limit carbon emissions and water usage since 2016, with at least another $4.1 million to be invested in 2020.

“The Pollution Prevention Awards Program recognizes organizations that have taken the initiative to prevent pollution at the source,” said Jim Gulliford, EPA Region 7 administrator. “Region 7 celebrates these forward-thinking organizations that have reduced their environmental impact, improved the quality of life in their communities, and often realized cost savings as an added benefit.”

In addition to WashU, three other entities have received EPA Region 7 2020 P2 Awards:

Clow Valve Company in Oskaloosa, Iowa

Iowa City VA Health Care System in Iowa City, Iowa

JBS Pork in Ottumwa, Iowa

P2 is a successful, non-regulatory approach to energy conservation, water conservation, reduction of toxic materials used, and cost savings. This awards program is designed to recognize P2 successes and encourage others to consider P2 approaches.

